Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 31 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 929 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $490.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $462.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

