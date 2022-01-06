Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

