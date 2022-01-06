Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $131.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.97. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $137.06.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

