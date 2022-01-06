Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,191 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

