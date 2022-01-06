Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 967,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 181.42% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 322.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the period.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

