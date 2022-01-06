Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SON. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

