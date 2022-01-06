Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will post sales of $236.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.91 million and the lowest is $234.90 million. Sotera Health posted sales of $216.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $926.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.10 million to $929.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 291,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,981. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.52 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 20.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sotera Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 63,674 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 5.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,739,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

