South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF)’s share price rose 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 198,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 86,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

