Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 614,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 247,780 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,619,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,691,859. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

