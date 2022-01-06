SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SP opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $672.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SP Plus by 390.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

