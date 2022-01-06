SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Increased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after buying an additional 3,581,350 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,735 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

