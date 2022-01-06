SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

