SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $131.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

