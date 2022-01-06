Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of SPE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.53. 97,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,059. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $39,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

