Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.50

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 10279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $526.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

