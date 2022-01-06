Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.37% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $57,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

