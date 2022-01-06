Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

