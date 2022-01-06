St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,710.50

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,710.50 ($23.05) and last traded at GBX 1,710.01 ($23.04), with a volume of 147718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,683.50 ($22.69).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.13) to GBX 1,635 ($22.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.75) to GBX 1,700 ($22.91) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.85) to GBX 1,800 ($24.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,498.75 ($20.20).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,604.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,569.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.