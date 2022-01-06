Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,508. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after acquiring an additional 420,734 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after acquiring an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,455,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.