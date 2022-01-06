Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.15.

TSE:STN opened at C$70.12 on Wednesday. Stantec has a one year low of C$41.14 and a one year high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.06.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.9300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$10,875,819.51. Also, Director Robert Harold Seager sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total transaction of C$621,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,310.36. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,943.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

