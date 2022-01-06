Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at National Bank Financial

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.15.

STN opened at C$70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 39.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.94. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$41.14 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.9300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

In other Stantec news, Director Theresa Jang purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at C$989,039.17. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total value of C$136,970.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at C$1,829,117.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,943.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

