STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $113.02 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 99,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

