State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $275.94 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $275,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after purchasing an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,052,801,000 after buying an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after buying an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,491,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $619.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $243.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $638.77 and its 200 day moving average is $582.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

