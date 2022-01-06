Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STLA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 285,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $2,023,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,222,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 49.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

