Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett Sells 5,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark William Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $90,800.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $124,700.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00.

Stem stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 3,885,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,195. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Stem by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

