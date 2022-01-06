Stephen Cotton Sells 124,474 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $158,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 904,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,645. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 180,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,534,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 214,230 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

