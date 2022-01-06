Stephens Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.