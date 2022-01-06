stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Reaches $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.52 or 0.08063263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00076194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,474.50 or 1.00055377 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.