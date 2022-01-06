Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 412 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after acquiring an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after acquiring an additional 346,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 325,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,460,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,978,000 after acquiring an additional 325,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.15 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

