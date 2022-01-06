STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Head to Head Comparison

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -8.32% -16.97% -9.39% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

27.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Minerva Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.02 -$4.41 million ($0.07) -19.43 Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Minerva Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for STRATA Skin Sciences and Minerva Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Minerva Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Minerva Surgical has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 184.87%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.