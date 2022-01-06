Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $2.88 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.