Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 7,268 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 102,064 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,077,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $68.18 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30.

