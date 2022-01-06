Strike One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.84 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $36.17 or 0.00083703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $111.47 million and $3.84 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00062544 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.13 or 0.07889519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00076091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,254.05 or 1.00099887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008010 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,066 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

