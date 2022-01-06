Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Down 60.3% in December

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SOMMY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,671. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sumitomo Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

