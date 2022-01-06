Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in December

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,821.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPUF remained flat at $$12.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

