Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in December

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,821.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPUF remained flat at $$12.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.
About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
Read More: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.