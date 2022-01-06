Summit Financial LLC Acquires 6,190 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.34. 334,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,118,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.