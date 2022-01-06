Summit Financial LLC Has $31.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $31,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.07. 32,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,234. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.82 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.