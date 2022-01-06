Summit Financial LLC Purchases 628 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 129,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 175,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.12. 8,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

