Summit Financial LLC Sells 720 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 308.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 59,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 44,831 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,772. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.85 and a one year high of $92.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

