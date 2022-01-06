Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 195,168 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 195,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,491,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.48. 8,945,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

