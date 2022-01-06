Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 195,168 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 195,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,491,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.48. 8,945,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.