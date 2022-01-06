Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 689,536 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 689,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,179,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.32. The company had a trading volume of 71,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,585,658. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.07 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

