Summit Global Investments Purchases New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,073,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $668.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.