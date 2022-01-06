Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 213,073 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 213,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

