Summit Global Investments Takes $18.30 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,299,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.4% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $10,549,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,744,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average is $117.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.