Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.34. 475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $353.82 and a 1-year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

