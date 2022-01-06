Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Up 31.3% in December

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of WISA opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.32.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 222.05% and a negative return on equity of 103.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISA. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 277,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,698 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

