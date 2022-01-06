Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 966,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $49,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after buying an additional 171,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after buying an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,608,000 after purchasing an additional 103,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

NYSE SLF opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

