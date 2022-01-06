Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days.
OTCMKTS:SDGCF remained flat at $$26.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $39.49.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
