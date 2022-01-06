Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SDGCF remained flat at $$26.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

Get Sundrug Co.Ltd. alerts:

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.