Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading Down 10.2%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s stock price traded down 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. 18,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,981,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,166,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

