SushiSwap (SUSHI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $625.67 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $7.47 or 0.00017326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $949.93 million and $625.67 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00056803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 239,212,728 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

